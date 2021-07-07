Russia’s Syria envoy praises UN contribution to Astana talks on Syria

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, opening consultations in Nur-Sultan with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, noted the organization’s contribution to the Astana format of talks.

"Your efforts are very appreciated," Lavrentyev said, pointing out that this meeting is topical amid the upcoming vote this week on the UN Security Council’s draft resolution on cross-border aid for Syria.

In his turn, Pedersen noted that he would be glad to discuss with Lavrentyev all pressing issues on Syria. The negotiations later continued behind closed doors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lavryentyev held consultations with the delegations of Iran, Turkey and Damascus. The first day of two-day consultations on Syria is taking place at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Kazakhstan’s capital.

The 16th international high-level meeting on Syria in the Astana format brings together delegations of the guarantor nations (Iran, Russia and Turkey), the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition. The United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq take part in the event as observers. The participants are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, international humanitarian assistance to the country, prospects of resuming work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and confidence-building measures, including the swap of hostages and a search for those missing in action.