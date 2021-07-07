Whelan’s attorneys to file petition on his transfer abroad for serving sentence

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Attorneys of US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, will lodge a petition on his transfer abroad for further serving sentence there, his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Now we are drawing up a petition to the court on Whelan’s transfer to another state for serving his sentence there. This will be the United States or another country, the citizenship of which he holds. In two or three weeks I will send a petition to the court. Now we are working out all the details," Zherebenkov said.

Paul Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). The Moscow City Court eventually sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.