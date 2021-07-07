Haitian president receives fatal wound in attack by unidentified individuals

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Haitian President Jovenel Moise received a fatal wound in an attack on his residence carried out by a group of unidentified individuals, the country’s Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, the president suffered a gunshot wound. The first lady was also wounded in the attack.

The prime minister stressed that necessary measures were being taken to ensure the continuity of government and protect the nation.

Moise, who took office as president in 2017, became a target of an assassination attempt during a ceremony marking the 212th anniversary of the death of the country’s founder Jean-Jacques Dessalines on October 17, 2018. Three security guards were wounded in the attack, the president was evacuated to a safe place.