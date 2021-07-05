One Ukrainian serviceman killed, four wounded in landmine explosion, Donetsk says

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. A Ukrainian forces’ vehicle was blown up by landmines near the contact line with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, killing one Ukrainian serviceman and wounding four others, the DPR militias said.

"Our intelligence has received data on the death and injuries of five troops of the 93rd mechanized brigade," the Donetsk News Agency reported.

A group of Ukrainian officers was heading in a car back to the brigade’s headquarters when the driver failed to control the vehicle. The car hit a landmine and as a result one officer died and four others received various wounds.

Kiev has requested urgent medical assistance and a ceasefire. The DPR militias guaranteed its implementation. "The Ukrainian party to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination requested a silence regime for evacuating the bodies of casualties, which was guaranteed by the people’s militias," it said.

On June 21, a mortar shelling in the west of Donetsk killed three DPR servicemen and wounded another one. For evacuating them, the DRP received Ukraine’s verbal security guarantees and sent a sanitary vehicle. However, despite the declared ceasefire, the Kiev forces shelled the sanitary vehicle, killing one and wounding four others.