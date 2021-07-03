Cuba sets new record for number of daily coronavirus cases

HAVANA, July 4. /TASS/. Cuba's Ministry of Health has reported 3,475 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the republic since the start of the pandemic. In total, 200,728 cases have been registered in the country, according to the data published on Saturday on the department's website.

On Friday, 3,308 cases were recorded. According to the ministry, 15 people have died in Cuba in 24 hours from the complications of coronavirus, with a total of 1,337 deaths registered in the country. The majority of cases over the day were reported in the province of Matanzas, east of Havana.

The first three coronavirus cases were recorded in Cuba on March 12, 2020. The country’s authorities plan to conduct a full vaccination of the population this year. At the moment, 1.25 mln out of 11 mln country’s citizens have undergone a full course of vaccination with local vaccines Abdala and Soberana 02.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.