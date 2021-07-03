US pays attention to Putin’s words about British destroyer incident - Russia’s ambassador

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The US relevant services have taken notice of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that not only British but also Americans were involved in the HMS Defender destroyer incident, Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the YouTube channel Solovyov Live on Saturday.

"I strongly feel that the relevant services have paid attention to what Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said [about the destroyer incident]," he said.

Antonov pointed out that high-ranking officials both in the White House and the Department of State shared links to Putin’s annual Q&A session.

"I would put it this way that the signal has been read off. It has been read off by corresponding agencies, it is being analyzed," the diplomat stressed. "I hope very much that I will still have a chance to hold meetings at the US security agencies. I have requested meetings with the FBI director, the CIA director and the defense secretary. I would like to be able to talk face-to-face about the current problems between Russia and the United States," he added.

On June 30, Putin said at his annual Q&A session that the situation with the British destroyer was a complex provocation "held both by Britons and Americans." The Russian leader pointed out that the British warship ventured into Russia’s territorial waters in the afternoon while early in the morning, at 07:30, a US strategic reconnaissance plane took off from a NATO airfield on Crete in Greece.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that the Black Sea Fleet jointly with the border guards of the Federal Security Service (FSB) halted a violation of the state border by the UK Navy’s guided missile destroyer Defender off Crimea’s Fiolent Cape.

The British warship ventured three kilometers into the Russian territorial waters. A Russian guard ship fired warning shots while a Su-24M bomber dropped bombs in the UK warship’s path to chase it out of Crimean waters.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the UK destroyer’s operations as a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and urged the British side to investigate the warship crew’s actions.