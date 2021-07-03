Russia’s envoy to Vienna urges Iran to keep video records at nuclear sites

VIENNA, July 3. /TASS/. It is crucial to ensure that video cameras at Iran’s nuclear sides continue to work and that video records are preserved since technical understandings on monitoring between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have not been extended yet, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday.

"Technical understandings between the IAEA and Tehran have not been officially extended yet. Under the circumstances, it is important to ensure that video cameras at nuclear sites continue to work and video records are preserved. This will allow to avoid problems in future," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

The IAEA said that it had not received a response from Iran concerning the renewal of the interim technical understanding and urged Tehran to provide an immediate response. Earlier, the agreement laid the foundation for the start of face-to-face talks in Vienna to fully reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal. The negotiation has so far been successful. In late June, Ulyanov hoped that Iran would respond positively to the IAEA over the extension of the technical understanding on monitoring at Iran’s nuclear sites.

In late May, the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement about extending until June 24 the deal about technical monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities, which expired on May 23. The initial agreement on the issue was reached on February 23 after Iran had enacted a new law to suspend the Additional Protocol to the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA. The IAEA was prevented from accessing its surveillance cameras at nuclear sites in Iran. Tehran said all data would be erased from the cameras upon the expiration of a three-month deadline if the United States failed to lift the sanctions on Iran.