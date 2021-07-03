Putin confident Russia, Belarus will continue to strengthen allied ties

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will continue to team up to strengthen allied ties and constructive bilateral cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the nation's Independence Day.

"Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would continue to strengthen allied ties, constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas through joint efforts and promote mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space, which fully meets the interests of both countries," the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian president noted that July 3 was a momentous date in the history of Belarus, stressing that "the liberation of Minsk from Nazi invaders was one of the important victories won during the Great Patriotic War.".