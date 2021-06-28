Seven members of Iraqi militia groups killed in US airstrike near Syrian border — TV

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Seven members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the Shia-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq, were killed in a US airstrike near the Iraqi-Syrian border in the early hours of Monday, the Al-Arabiya TV channel informed on Monday.

According to the channel, several more militia members were injured. It was reported that a warehouse and an operational facility belonging to the PMF were destroyed in the strike.

Several hours ago, Syria’s SANA news agency announced that a child was killed and three people were injured in a US airstrike.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the US Air Force carried out airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in the border area of Iraq and Syria under the orders of US President Joe Biden. According to Kirby, "the targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.".