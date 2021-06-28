China certain of Russia’s successful development under Putin — official

BEIJING, June 28. /TASS/. The Chinese leadership believes that Russia will be developing successfully under President Vladimir Putin, deputy chief of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Guo Yezhou said on Monday.

"We are certain that the Russian people will be able to realize all the set goals of the state building under President Putin’s leadership," he told a press conference when asked a question by TASS.

The CPC official underlined that Russia had achieved significant progress in social and economic development of the country. "We are glad to see Russia successfully maintaining domestic political stability and lives of Russians improving. We hope Russia will reach even greater achievements in its development," he added.