Russia’s upper house speaker to discuss cross-border cooperation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, June 27. / TASS /. Russian Federation Council’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will visit Kazakhstan on June 27-28 and will discuss the development of interregional and cross-border cooperation, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Senate stated on Sunday.

During the Russian delegation’s visit, the 16th meeting of the commission on cooperation between the Kazakhstani and Russian upper houses of parliament, the Senate and the Federation Council, will take place. "Senators of the two countries will discuss a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including the prospects for developing interregional and cross-border cooperation, facilitating cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the aerospace industry as well as environmental issues of trans-border rivers," the press service noted.

The visit of the Russian Federation Council’s delegation, led by Matviyenko, earlier scheduled for April 29-30, was postponed after Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate Maulen Ashimbaev reported that he had contracted COVID-19. On May 11, Ashimbaev announced his recovery and resumed normal work.