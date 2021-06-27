Pashinyan’s party to get 71 seats in new parliament

YEREVAN, June 27. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party will get 71 seats in the country’s new parliament, while the Armenia bloc of former President Robert Kocharyan will secure 29 seats, Central Election Commission’s Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

The I Have Honor bloc of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan and ex-chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan will receive 7 mandates.

"According to the obtained results, the Civil Contract party will get 71 mandates, Armenia - 29 and the I Have Honor bloc - 7," Mukuchyan said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Armenian Central Election Commission published the final results of the snap parliamentary polls. Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured victory with 53.91% of the vote. The Armenia bloc came is second with 21.9% of the vote. The I Have Honor bloc joined the parliament with 5.22% of the vote.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20. A decision to hold the polls was made after political consultations between the authorities and some opposition parties in order to overcome the political crisis that was triggered by the military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh.