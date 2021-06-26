Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s numerous attempts to achieve reconciliation in Syria encounter political counteraction from other states, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Russia takes maximum efforts to promote peaceful settlement in Syria. But almost every its aspect encounters counteraction. Take the CW dossier: thanks to joint efforts, the Syrian CW arsenal was destroyed. But then our partners managed to reduce Syria’s chemical file to just another element of pressure on the SAR authorities," the Russian envoy told the UN Security Council meeting.

Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying "to ease politicization of the humanitarian file, help establish constructive contacts between Damascus and the UN in order to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all Syrians."

In April 2018, the United States, the United Kingdom and France carried out strikes on Syrian targets without the UN Security Council’s permission, saying that the operation was a response to the Syrian authorities’ alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma. Meanwhile, there was evidence proving that the attack could have been staged. Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias said his organization finds the use of chemical weapons in Syria either confirmed or likely in 17 incidents.