Moscow police detect sales of fake vaccination exemption certificates

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Moscow police have cut short illegal trade in fake certificates, which exempted from coronavirus vaccination, Russia’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"The economic security and anti-corruption department of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Moscow alongside police officers of the capital’s North-Western and Southern Administrative Districts have revealed the sales of fictitious medical documents, including those providing exemption from vaccination," the report on the ministry’s website says.

Police officers obtained a fake certificate in a test purchase operation. The document was issued allegedly by an allergist in one of the city clinics. The courier was detained. On the way to the police station, the woman tried to delete some text messages.

Another case when fake certificates were sold was documented in the south of the capital, the document said that "there was a high number of antibodies to coronavirus infection."

Instituting criminal proceedings is under consideration.