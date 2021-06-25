Moscow’s share of COVID-19 patients in intensive care reaches 15% — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Approximately 15% of COVID-19 patients admitted to Moscow hospitals are in intensive care, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"It should be noted that the number of people who require hospitalization is also on the increase. With regard to this indicator, we have also crossed the threshold and reached new all-time high figures. We are concerned by the fact that the percentage of patients in intensive care is growing, and currently stands at approximately 15% of all people admitted to hospitals," she said.

The official went on to say that in response to those trends, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has signed a new decree obliging Moscow-based organizations to enable at least 30% of their employees to work from home.

At the same time, COVID-19 vaccination continues in Moscow. A total of 119 vaccination stations have already opened in Moscow’s healthcare facilities, and their working hours were extended recently.

"We regularly expand the network of vaccination stations and open additional cabinets at existing stations. And we will keep doing so if the demand increases. Moreover, we supply vaccine free of charge to 116 private health centers, so that they can launch vaccination as well. We expect Sputnik Light to be registered at the federal level soon, and, when it enters circulation, we will organize vaccination stations for migrants at locations that are convenient for them," Rakova said.