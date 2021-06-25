Macron advocates EU’s participation in negotiations with Russia

BRUSSELS, June 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the EU member states should join the negotiations, conducted by Russia and the US, he said after the EU Summit Friday.

"It is paradoxical that France today is a country that exercises the toughest position towards Russia, while this country is our neighbor. Several weeks ago, we have witnessed a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this regard, I told my interlocutors at the EU Summit: ‘Biden did not ask for your opinion before holding the meeting, you have simply watched it happen, and this situation does not seem to shock you for some reason’," Macron noted.

"We are strange people - we let foreign politicians hold talks on our land, but we don’t take part in them ourselves. You have to admit that this is a very strange concept for ensuring the might of our states," Macron said. "We should ask ourselves: are we, the Europeans, efficient? No, but we could be".

Course towards coercion

In this regard, the French leader stated that Russia is more economically dependent on the West, than the West depends on Russia.

"However, we never adhere to a position of coercion of Russia to anything. Therefore, we let Russia conduct an alternative policy, getting close with China. Based on this, I conclude that the Europeans have no true strategy for Russia," Macron said.

"After imposing sanctions on Russia, the EU began adhering to the logic, expressed in the formula: ‘Russia acts, we must react’. But do we really affect it with our actions, do we force it to reject its position? The answer is ‘no,’ and everyone admits it," the French leader noted.

"We must ask ourselves: how can we stop certain actions of Russia?" Macron continued. "How can we prevent such actions in advance? How can we react to them much more efficiently in the future than we do now? And how can we achieve an opportunity to see the perspectives of development of the situation?"