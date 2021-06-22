Venezuela thankful to Russia for vaccine supplies and help in combating pandemic, minister

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Caracas is thankful to Moscow for supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine amid the difficult epidemiological situation and political and economic pressure from the United States, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Tuesday.

He noted that the difficult political situation in his country had been provoked by Washington. "We lost our assets in Colombia - these assets were simply stolen from Venezuela — and six million US dollars that were blocked outside Venezuela amid the pandemic. We were unable to buy the vaccine," he said. "And in this context, we are very thankful to Russia because we purchase it from Russia. Russia supplies the Sputnik V and the Sputnik Light vaccines for vaccination of our population."

The minister also thanked China for assistance in vaccinating the population. He also expressed the hope that the current US administration and President Joe Biden will take a constructive approach. "We expect them to understand and correct their mistakes. We expect them to treat us with respect because we need mutual respect to build a dialogue," the Venezuelan top diplomat added.