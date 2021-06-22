Western sanctions not to produce desired effect, Minsk says

MINSK, June 22. /TASS/. The new Western sanctions against Belarus will not produce the desired effect, while reciprocal measures will negatively affect the interests of the Western citizens and companies, Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The sanctions and restriction will not produce the effect, desired by those who ordered them. The reciprocal measures that the EU forces us to take may equally negatively affect the spheres of our cooperation and, eventually, the interests of Western citizens and companies who took unfriendly steps towards our country," the Foreign Ministry said in its commentary on the sanctions, imposed earlier by the US, the EU, the UK and Canada.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the West intentionally "revs up the sanctions spiral, making it ever more difficult to get out of to all sides."

"Such approach leaves neither time nor space for a search for ‘windows of opportunity,’ in order to find an exit from the situation that exists in the relations between Belarus and the EU, the US, the UK and Canada," the commentary underscores.