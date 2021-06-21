Armenian parliamentary elections held in line with law — head of the CIS observer mission

YEREVAN, June 21./TASS/. Armenia’s early parliamentary elections were held in conformity with the electoral legislation of the country, the head of the CIS observer mission, Ilhom Nematov, told a briefing on Monday.

"The voting procedure was held in accordance with the requirements of the electoral code. The CIS observers did not record any major violations that could have influenced the result of the vote," he said.

The observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) visited over 800 polling stations across Armenia, Nematov said.

Kanybek Imanaliev, coordinator of the mission of observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), also stated that the elections had been held in line with Armenia’s law.

"The elections were organized and were held in full conformity with the country’s legislation. Of course, there are no ideal elections, there were also certain drawbacks. For example, we visited a polling station yesterday, seeing no representative from any of the parties," he said. "We also recommended that the Central Election Commission organize polling stations abroad. According to our assessment, the voter turnout of 49.4% amid the pandemic reflects the moods of the voters. To sum up, the election was valid," the coordinator concluded.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.92% of the vote. The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan scored 21.04% of votes and the I Have Honor bloc led by another former President Serzh Sargsyan won 5.23% of votes. The voter turnout was 49.4%