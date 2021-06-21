Armenian former President Kocharyan’s bloc does not recognize parliamentary polls results

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan does not recognize the results of Sunday’s early parliamentary elections and plans to turn to the Constitutional Court to challenge them, Vaghe Akopian, the leader of the Reviving Armenia party and a co-founder of the bloc, said on Monday.

"The Armenia bloc does not recognize the election results. We plan to go to the Constitutional Court," he told the local portal Tert.am. According to Akopian, the details will be made public during a news conference on June 22.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.92% of the vote. Kocharyan’s Armenia bloc scored 21.04% of votes, and the I Have Honor bloc led by another former President Serzh Sargsyan won 5.23% of votes. The voter turnout was 49.4%