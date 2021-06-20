Pashinyan thanked Russian leadership for supporting Armenia

YEREVAN, June 21. /TASS/. Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership - President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for the support provided to Armenia. He was speaking at the campaign headquarters of the Civil Contract party,

"I express my gratitude to the Russian Federation, to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for the support he provided to Armenia and the Armenian people in this situation," Pashinyan said.