Reopened COVID-19 hospital in Moscow filled to half capacity in three days — chief doctor

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Almost 900 patients, or nearly half of total capacity, have been hospitalized to the COVID-19 unit of Moscow’s Filatov Hospital, which reopened three days ago, the hospital’s chief doctor Valery Vechorko said.

According to earlier reports, the hospital has 1,877 beds for novel coronavirus patients, including 162 intensive care beds.

"The situation is difficult and complicated. <…> In the first three days of our work, about 900 patients were admitted. About 20-25% of them are in intensive care units," Vechorko told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

He said that no cases of reinfection had been registered in the hospital so far.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reopened the coronavirus hospital in Moscow’s Filatov City Clinical Hospital No. 15 on June 15, with first patients admitted on the following day. The hospital was treating only coronavirus patients longer many other city hospitals, between march 27, 2020 and February 28, 2021. During that period, the hospital admitted over 59,000 patients.

Delta strain

According to Vechorko, the virus has changed, and is now affecting younger people.

"A year ago, when we spoke of a young patient, we meant people aged 35 and older. Now patients are getting younger, aged 20 and older," he said.

In his words, breathing problems caused by the virus are getting more severe, while more and more patients have weaker response to treatment.

"There were several cases [among vaccinated patients]. <…> They have milder symptoms," Vechorko said.