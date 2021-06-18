Moscow, Minsk need to ‘synchronize their watches’ for future work — Belarus’ top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers must "synchronize their watches" and discuss a joint foreign policy agenda for the next two years, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said during the meeting with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

"This year, three meetings have been held at the level of heads of state, along with several meetings between heads of government. Further contacts are planned, so in this regard, we need to synchronize our watches, so to say. Especially because we have very important issues on the agenda of today’s talks, namely related to preparing a common program of approved actions in the sphere of foreign policy for the next two years," he said.

Makei stressed that maintaining direct contacts between Russia and Belarus is very important during the pandemic. "Yes, direct contacts are very important in our "COVID times", so I commend the support of these familiar and traditional formats of communication during this period," he stated.