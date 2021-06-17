Russia-US summit will have positive impact on Moscow-Tokyo relations — expert

TOKYO, June 17. /TASS/. The meeting in Geneva between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will have a positive impact on the dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo, as it generally puts relations between Russia and the United States on a normal track, which are extremely important for the whole world, one of Japan's leading experts on the former USSR, Professor at the Kanagawa University and Honorary Professor at Hosei University Nobuo Shimotomai told TASS.

"The outcome of the Geneva meeting leaves a generally favorable impression: the leaders of the two countries have expressed their intention to return relations between the United States and Russia, which have clearly derailed in recent years, to a normal track. This is extremely important for global stability," he said.

The expert noted that "the parties are not overly optimistic about the future prospects and it is now extremely important whether they can build a long-term strategic relationship by mutually marking red lines". "We can say that the United States and Russia generally have common ground, but they still disagree on specific issues. This includes the problem of nuclear weapons, the Middle East, the Arctic, and the approach to policy towards China. Although, for now, it is also important that the parties agreed to return the bilateral dialogue to a rational track," the expert added.

"In relations between Japan and Russia, there has also been a great deal of uncertainty lately, associated with both with the resignation of the previous government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and with the impact of the pandemic. The United States and Russia allow us to hope that more positive clarity will appear in the contacts between Moscow and Tokyo," he noted.

The Russian-US summit took place on June 16 in Geneva. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, as well as international agenda, including interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.