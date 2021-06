ANKARA, June 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan told journalists Thursday after returning from Azerbaijan.

Commenting on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Erdogan noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans to negotiate with Putin shortly.

"Soon, I will meet with Putin, too," the Turkish leader said, according to NTV.

The Kremlin has not announced plans for the meeting yet.