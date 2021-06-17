Russian-US strategic stability dialogue to guarantee EU security — expert

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. The launch of a dialogue on Russian-US strategic stability, which was agreed on by the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, will help enhance the security of European states, Belgian public figure and head of the Euro-Rus think tank Kris Roman told TASS on Thursday.

"The launch of Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability is great news. This dialogue will certainly promote European states’ security. However, in order to really strengthen their security, European leaders should take independent decisions and stop viewing the US as a strict teacher," Roman stressed.

In a comment on both leaders’ remarks that the language of threats was not used at the summit, Roman noted: "Biden and other US presidents always hold talks from the position of force, and their game is the game of Cowboys and Indians, and here they rely on the economic might and US defense budget, which significantly surpasses that of Russia. However, the Russian president prefers other games - chess and judo, where victory is secured not due to threats but strategic calculations and the ability to use the enemies’ power against themselves".

After the talks with Putin, Biden agreed that no threats were made at the Geneva summit. The expert voiced confidence that the latest meeting was a meaningful political victory for Russia. "Many anticipated that this summit would result in a simple demonstration, a game for voters in which each president will try to show his resilience and strength. However, in Geneva, despite very complex bilateral relations, a real and fruitful conversation was held, where the sides managed to iron out a range of serious issues in bilateral relations, in particular to agree on returning envoys. This is a serious political success for Russia," he said.

After the June 16 summit in Geneva, Moscow and Washington announced plans to launch "an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future that will be deliberate and robust". According to the joint statement, the parties "seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.".