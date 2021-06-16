LPR receives enough evidence to incriminate Belarus blogger Protasevich — prosecution

LUGANSK, June 16. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has gathered enough evidence proving that Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich was involved in hostilities in Donbass, Prosecutor General Sergey Gorenko said on Wednesday.

"Law enforcement agents of the republic managed to obtain enough irrefutable evidence proving that the man [Protasevich] was involved in activities of the Azov nationalist pro-Ukrainian group, which is outlawed in the LPR, atrocious murders of civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, and using banned means and methods of war," the Luganskinformcenter quoted Gorenko as saying.

He added that confessions of Protasevich will make it possible for the LPR law enforcement officers to appeal to international human rights institutions. "The body of evidence collected by us together with the Belarusian colleagues will also serve as a basis for drafting and sending relevant appeals to international human rights institutions, such as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the International Criminal Court (ICC)," Gorenko said.

The prosecutor general also thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the opportunity to conduct investigative procedures in the Protasevich case. "On behalf of the LPR Prosecutor General’s Office and me personally, I express sincere gratitude personally to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and law enforcement agencies of the country <…> for the opportunity to carry out the necessary investigative procedures with former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Roman Protasevich," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the republic launched a probe into reports that Protasevich was involved in crimes against Donbass citizens.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane that took off from Athens made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a reported bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet alert crew was scrambled to escort the plane. After the landing, the plane was inspected and no bomb was found on board. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into a false bomb alert. Among the passengers on that flight was Roman Protasevich who was detained by law enforcement agents once the plane had landed in the Belarusian capital.