Lithuania lodges protest over Russia’s ‘airspace intrusion’

VILNIUS, June 16. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had delivered a diplomatic note to the Russian embassy in the republic over the alleged intrusion by Russian military planes into its airspace.

"On June 16, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian embassy to express its protest over the airspace violation," the republic’s diplomatic agency said in a statement on its website.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, two Russian military planes allegedly violated the republic’s airspace over its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

The Russian embassy in Vilnius confirmed to TASS that its diplomat had been summoned to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and handed in a diplomatic note.

Spokesman for the Lithuanian Army Gintautas Ciunis told the BNS news agency earlier on Wednesday that two Russian military planes had presumably violated the republic’s airspace over the territorial waters in the Baltic Sea at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. He claimed that the Russian military aircraft stayed in the Lithuanian airspace for about a minute.