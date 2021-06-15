Putin will arrive at Geneva summit first, Biden to follow shortly after, says US official

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive at the summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva first, at about 13:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time), while the US president will arrive a little later, a senior US official informed reporters on Tuesday on board Biden’s plane en route from Brussels to Geneva.

According to the official, Putin will arrive first at about 13:00 local time. After that, Biden will arrive as well, and they will both hold talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. There will be a press spray after that, with only the Swiss leader set to talk to the press at this point.

The official is quoted by the White House press pool.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office.