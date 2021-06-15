Putin and Biden likely to task their staff after the summit, says US official

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The US government believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will give a number of tasks to their staff after the meeting in Geneva, however, Washington does not expect there to be any tangible results of the upcoming summit, a senior US official told reporters on Tuesday on board Biden’s plane en route from Brussels to Geneva.

According to him, the US is "not expecting a big set of deliverables" following the summit, although it is likely that the Russian and US leaders will task their staff for further discussions, the White House press pool informed.

According to the US official cited by the White House press pool, Putin and Biden plan to discuss nuclear weapons and strategic stability, namely within the context of the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in 2026. They will also discuss the possibility of signing other agreements in the sphere of disarmament by that time.

Besides, the sides will discuss cyber security issues. The official warned that the US "will respond" to cybersecurity threats that Washington thinks are coming from Moscow.

The official also said that Biden plans to discuss human rights issues during the summit, however, he did not specify whether the US leader plans to bring up Alexei Navalny. "Nothing is off the table," he pointed out.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office.