Geneva authorities wish Putin, Biden fruitful and constructive talks

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. The Geneva authorities have done everything possible to prepare the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden and wish the two leaders constructive and successful negotiations, the Executive Council of the City of Geneva said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Villa La Grange has been chosen to host the meeting between the Russian and American presidents on Wednesday 16 June. It hopes that the discussions between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will be fruitful and constructive," the document reads.

"With the City of Geneva being called on by the Confederation and the Canton, the municipal services were quickly mobilised to implement the preparations for the meeting and carry out all the work necessary to ensure that the two delegations meet in the very best conditions," the authorities stressed.

The statement also notes that the upcoming summit will take place 36 years after another historic meeting between Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan. "This Geneva Summit was an essential step in improving relations between the two countries," the statement adds.

"Thirty years before that, in 1955, Geneva hosted the historic meeting between the so-called "Big Four". For the first time since 1945, the victors of the Second World War - the United States, the USSR, France and Great Britain - agreed to meet in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations to discuss the key issues of peace and security," the statement notes.

Biden arrived in Geneva earlier on Tuesday, while Putin will fly to Switzerland on Wednesday.