NATO aims for dialogue with Russia, welcomes Biden-Putin meeting, says Secretary-General

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. NATO will keep aiming for a dialogue with Russia and welcomes the upcoming meeting between US and Russian presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, in Geneva on June 16, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters prior to the opening of the alliance’s summit on Monday.

The leaders of 30 states of the alliance will hold consultations before the Russia-US meeting in Geneva, he added.

"I am confident that the NATO Leaders will confirm our dual track approach to Russia: strong defense combined with dialogue," Stoltenberg said. "Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War. This is due to Russia’s aggressive actions," he noted.

The summit of heads of NATO states and governments will demonstrate the unity and resolve of the alliance to become even stronger in an age of global competition, NATO Secretary General told.

"The decisions we will make today, they will send a strong message of unity, of resolve and that we are making NATO stronger in an age of global competition," he said.

Arriving at the NATO Summit on Monday, Secretary General said that the meeting would be a pivotal moment for the alliance and a time to "open a new chapter in our transatlantic relations." The discussion will particularly focus on the opposition and dialogue with Russia and China and boosting military spending to meet those goals, he added.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS that the NATO summit, which US President Joe Biden will attend, is set to "fix up" the alliance after the previous administration of Donald Trump.