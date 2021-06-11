Biden administration not planning joint press conference following Russia-US summit — CNN

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s administration is not planning to hold a joint press conference following the upcoming Russia-US summit, CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported via her Twitter account on Friday.

"President Biden and President Putin are not currently expected to hold a joint press conference following their high-stakes summit in Geneva, two US officials familiar say. Plans are still being finalized & could change, but right none is planned," she wrote.

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House informed that the two leaders would share results of the summit with representatives of their respective national media outlets. Neither side has confirmed or denied that a joint press conference will take place.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. It will be the first Russia-US summit since Putin held a meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.