Serbia will never forget Russia’s generosity during COVID-19 pandemic — president

BELGRADE, June 11. /TASS/. The friendship between the Serbian and Russian peoples has been confirmed during the pandemic, and Serbia will never forget Russia’s generosity in the fight against COVID-19, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his telegram of congratulations to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, the Serbian president’s press service reported on Friday.

On Friday, Vucic attended a reception at the Russian Embassy in honor of Russia Day, and handed over his congratulations addressed to the Russian president to Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. Patriarch Porfirije of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of the Cabinet took part in the event as well.

"The centuries-old tradition of fraternal relations, the intertwined destinies of our peoples and the values that we share are a solid foundation for further strengthening the strategic partnership based on mutual respect and trust. I personally remain committed to the development of close friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Serbia and Russia. The friendship between the Serbian and Russian peoples is characterized by mutual solidarity, which was confirmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Serbia will never forget Russia’s generosity and selfless assistance in the fight against this modern challenge," the Serbian leader stressed.

"I take this opportunity to once again express our gratitude to Russia and you personally for the active support for Serbia’s state and national interests, and its policy of peace for the benefit of stability in the region," Vucic wrote.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic said after the conversation that with the help of specialists from Russia Serbia would build the necessary facilities and manufacture the vaccine. Full-fledged production is expected to by launched by the end of this year.