Russia-US summit is opportunity for Geneva police to show skills — statement

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16 represents an opportunity for the local law enforcement agencies to display their skills to ensure security for the event, the Geneva cantonal police department said in a statement on Friday.

"It will be a new opportunity to demonstrate skills. The key tasks that the police will address are the guarantee that this major international event will be held smoothly, effects on population will be minimized, and observance of security measures throughout the event," the statement reads.

The city police believe that the summit will be just as important historically as the Geneva meeting between Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan in November 1985. "The experience acquired by the police and its partners is very valuable, even when security demands change with time," the law enforcement department noted.

The Geneva authorities banned drone flights over the cities and the whole canton between June 14 and 17. Several streets will be closed off on the day of the summit between 4 a.m. and midnight. Local companies are recommended to ask their employees to work from home, while navigation on Lake Geneva will be stopped.