Baku appreciates Moscow’s mediatory efforts — Aliyev

BAKU, June 11. /TASS/. Azerbiajan’s authorities appreciate Russia’s mediatory efforts in achieving ceasefire in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Ilham Aliyev said in a message of congratulations to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"We appreciate Russia’s mediatory efforts in achieving the trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021. I am certain that Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and diversified cooperation will continue to develop effectively and get deeper and more meaningful for the good of our countries and peoples and in the name of stability, cooperation and progress in the region," Aliyev said in the message, which was uploaded to the Azerbaijani presidential website on Friday.

"Russia has walked a long way and achieved considerable successes in building its statehood, maintaining sustainable socio-economic development and upgrading all spheres of public life," Aliyev said. "Your country today is an influential participant in world processes. It addresses important tasks of resisting crucial challenges and threats and makes a tangible contribution to maintaining global and regional peace and security," Aliyev said.

He expressed particular satisfaction with the steady development of relations with Russia "on the firm basis of old-time bonds of friendship, neighborliness and mutual support." Aliyev stressed the constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation "on the widest range of issues" between the two countries.

He wished Putin good health, happiness and success, and all Russians, well-being and prosperity.