Ukraine’s admission to NATO not on agenda — German cabinet

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. The issue of Ukraine’s admission to NATO is not currently on the agenda, deputy spokesperson for the German government Ulrike Demmer told a briefing in Berlin on Friday to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments that Kiev’s potentially joining the alliance is not "idle talk" which prompts Russia to advance its security accordingly.

"You know our attitude towards Ukraine, its importance, and our efforts in Ukraine, but as we already said, the issue of joining NATO is not on the agenda," she said.

Putin previously sat down for an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel when he noted that all Moscow’s concerns were ignored in the last two stages of NATO’s enlargement to the east. According to him, there are formal restrictions that prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance but he underlined that there are no guarantees in this issue. At the same time, Putin disagreed with the claim that Ukrainians themselves seek to be admitted into NATO.

Ukraine’s NATO aspirations

The North Atlantic Alliance adopted a political declaration at the 2008 Bucharest summit which states that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually become NATO members but refused to offer them the Membership Action Plan, the first step in the legal procedure of admitting a new member. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted constitutional amendments which enshrine the country’s aspirations to join the alliance formulated as "irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course."

The new Ukrainian military doctrine passed in 2015 ensured full compatibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO armies by 2020. Ukraine was granted a NATO enhanced opportunity partner status earlier.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in April that "the moment is now" to invite Ukraine to join NATO and the European Union. He also stressed that NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underlined that Kiev would only exacerbate the domestic Ukrainian conflict further by joining the alliance because it is unacceptable to residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.