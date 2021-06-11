Prague says it’s vital to create "at least basic level of trust" between Russia, NATO

PRAGUE, June 11. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will support efforts to establish "at least basic level of mutual trust" with Russia at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels according to the government-approved recommendations for the national delegation, which will be headed by President Milos Zeman, the Aktualne news portal cited the document late on Thursday.

"NATO should reaffirm at the summit <…> that its effective defense capabilities and [policy] of intimidation aimed at Russia are ramped up and simultaneously [confirm] that systematic efforts aimed at prevention of emergence of [armed] conflicts [with Russia] take place and creation of at least basic level of trust and [aspiration to] finding areas of common interests in the political and diplomatic spheres," the document reads. The recommendations also stress the importance of keeping up the alliance’s tough attitudes to the situation in east Ukraine and hybrid threats posed by Russia.

The Czech delegation to the NATO summit will also feature Defense and Foreign Ministers Lubomir Metnar and Jakub Kulhanek. Zeman’s speech is also scheduled. The president will focus on the 2030 alliance development strategy and Prague’s role in its implementation. He can also touch upon the topic of fighting against international terrorism and the prospects of developments in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Czech Republic does not confirm or deny if the president will mention relations with Russia and China.