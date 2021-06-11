No radical changes after US-Russian summit, Polish top diplomat thinks

WARSAW, June 11. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden won’t bring any radical changes. This opinion was expressed by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita newspaper published on Friday.

In response to a question on whether the meeting of Putin and Biden will be as momentous as the meeting of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan 36 years ago in Geneva, the Polish top diplomat pointed out that the current geopolitical situation is completely different.

"Putin is not Gorbachev, moreover, Biden is no Reagan. Contemporary Russia is not the deteriorating USSR, and America is no longer the power that was supposed to rule the world as 'the only superpower.' So I am not expecting any cardinal changes after the upcoming summit.

As the Kremlin reported earlier, at the June 16 summit, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office. The summit will take place at the Villa La Grange.