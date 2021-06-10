New EU sanctions against Belarus to cover 71 people, seven companies

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. The fourth EU sanctions package against Belarus will include an entry ban and asset suspension for 71 people, including judges, lawmakers, and officials, as well as seven companies, Bloomber reported Thursday, citing its sources.

According to the report, the EU continues its technical work on the sectoral economic sanctions, including those against fertilizer producers.

The blacklist for Belarus will include a judge and prosecutors who worked on cases of participants of the unauthorized rallies, as well as members of the parliament, the government, and security agencies. The report does not specify when these sanctions will be imposed; however, earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrel stated the intent to finalize their development by June 21.