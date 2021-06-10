Russian diplomat slams EU’s policy of pressure on Belarus as unacceptable

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the European Union’s policy of sanctions on Belarus is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"It seems that our EU partners have come to be guided by the principle that the ends justify the means, thinking that in certain cases it is possible to betray many other principles, so dear to the EU. This particularly concerns the side effects of sanctions on Minsk. EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during the June 8 discussions of the Belarusian issue that ‘you cannot make an omelet without breaking eggs.’ This is how I would respond to Mr. Josep Borrell: if you want an omelet, break your own eggs," Zakharova pointed out.

"We consider the logic of international relations that the Brussels pursues to be absolutely unacceptable," the Russian diolomat added.