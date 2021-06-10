Kiev court okays subpoenaing Poroshenko for interrogation on June 10 — MP

KIEV, June 10. /TASS/. Kiev’s Pechersky District Court has given the green light to issuing a subpoena to Ukraine’s ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko for questioning by the State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday as part of a criminal case into the smuggling of paintings by world famous artists, member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) from the ruling Servant of the People party Yuri Kamelchuk announced on his Telegram channel.

"Kiev’s Pechersky District Court gave permission to subpoena the fifth President [of Ukraine Pyotr] Poroshenko to be interrogated by the State Bureau of Investigation. That concerns the issue of moving 43 paintings by world famous artists across Ukraine’s customs border," he wrote.

The lawmaker clarified that Poroshenko was a witness in that case.