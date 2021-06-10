OSCE secretary general to visit Russia on June 21-24

VIENNA, June 10. /TASS/. Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Moscow on June 21-24, an OSCE Secretariat spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Moscow on June 21-24 for meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, and other high-level officials. They will discuss a wide range of issues that affect security in the OSCE region. During her visit, she will also meet with the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE/Council of Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, will participate in the IX Moscow Conference on International Security and will meet with the Women’s Union of Russia," the spokesperson said.

The OSCE secretary general said in an interview with TASS in April that she planned to make a visit to Russia in the first half of the year and was looking forward to meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. Schmid was appointed as OSCE secretary general following a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in December 2020. The Moscow Conference on International Security will take place on June 22-24.