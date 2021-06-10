Biden to be straightforward at summit with Putin, White House says

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. American President Joe Biden will be straightforward during his June 16 meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One on the way to Europe on Wednesday.

She was asked whether the explosive ABC News interview by Biden who stated that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for the alleged attempts to interfere in the US election and made negative remarks about the Russian president was "going to make things awkward coming into the summit." "The President [Biden] has known President Putin for a long time. He has never held back in voicing his concerns or issues where their [Russia’s] behavior is not aligned with democratic values, and he will certainly be straightforward in doing that in this meeting as well," the spokeswoman said.

"But this is not about friendship. It’s not about trust. It’s about what’s in the interest of the United States. And, in our view, that is moving toward a more stable and predictable relationship," she added.

In May, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the main subjects which could be discussed at the summit of the two presidents would be strategic stability and bilateral relations and not Biden’s remarks about Putin.

On Wednesday, the US president went on his first overseas trip as the head of the US administration. It is planned that he will participate in the G7 summit in the UK and then will continue on to Belgium’s capital for the NATO meeting. Then the US-EU summit will be held in Brussels. The culmination of his visit will be the summit with the Russian leader in Switzerland.