Opposition figurehead’s calls to sanctions against Belarus underhanded, diplomat thinks

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The proposal of the former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to impose sanctions on Belarusian main enterprises was "an unheard of underhandedness," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"There are Belarusians working at these enterprises! How can one ask to target people, your own fellow citizens who for years, for decades have been creating the domestic product?! Or US sanctions against the Belarusian enterprises have already been prepared and a person was needed who on [their] behalf and at [their] instruction would voice the ‘repeated workers’ requests to raise prices on basic necessities’? An unheard of underhandedness," she wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, speaking at the US Congress, Tikhanovskaya urged to introduce sanctions against the republic’s leading enterprises, including Belaruskali and the Mozyr Oil Refinery.