Russian lawmaker says Kiev might stage provocations ahead of Putin-Biden summit

YALTA, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine can possibly organize provocation in the run-up to the first meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters on the sidelines of the Livadiya Club’s plenary session in Crimea’s Yalta.

"We should always expect [provocations]. Today’s Ukraine won’t stop at anything. Currently, those who support Russia at least on the level of cultural ties and simply speak Russian, even though they all actually speak Russian, are persecuted," he said.

The lawmaker added that provocations can take place before, during or after the summit. "Let’s hope that there [at the meeting] will be constructive elements that we are so looking forward to," Slutsky added.

The Kremlin said earlier that the Russian and US leaders would meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss the current condition of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability and also crucial issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first personal meeting between Putin and Biden since the US leader took office.