Putin-Biden summit may invigorate multilateral talks — German expert

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. The forthcoming Russian-US summit may herald the beginning of bilateral dialogue, but it will be wrong to expect that the meeting will bring about "instant harmony," the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, told a news conference on Wednesday. He stressed that the summit might help invigorate multilateral negotiations.

Germany can look forward to the summit "with the hope that a certain process that will be useful to us, Europeans, will be set in motion," Ischinger believes. "At least, there will be the beginning of bilateral dialogue between Washington and Moscow. I hope that at least this goal will be achieved."

He speculated that the summit "might bring about feasible invigoration of multilateral negotiations."

"This moderate yet sensible goal will hopefully be achieved at this first meeting in Geneva," Ischinger concluded.

The Kremlin said earlier that the Russian and US leaders would meet in Geneva on June 16 to discuss the current condition of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability, and also crucial issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts. It will be the first personal meeting between Putin and Biden since the latter took office.