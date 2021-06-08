LPR says ready to conduct talks on Donbass publicly, urges Kiev to follow suit

LUGANSK, June 8. /TASS/. Representatives of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) are ready to conduct public negotiations on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine and are calling on Kiev to publish the recordings of the discussions, head of the LPR working group on the exchange of prisoners of war Olga Kobtseva said on Tuesday.

"In the person of Mr. Gryzlov [Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine Boris Gryzlov — TASS] and in the person of Mr. Kozak [Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak — TASS], statements have been made more than once about making the negotiation process public. We are ready for this step. Then residents of all Ukraine would see who is really engaged in dialogue with whom, who is talking to whom and who is negotiating with whom. And now it is advantageous for Ukraine to manipulate these concepts," the Lugansk Media Center quotes Kobtseva as saying.

She also called on Kiev’s representatives to make the recordings of the negotiations accessible to all residents of Ukraine, the news agency added.