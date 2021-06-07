Dialogue with Russia important, NATO senior official says ahead of Putin-Biden meeting

KIEV, June 7. /TASS/. The June 16 meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will be frank and will focus on looking for ways for cooperation, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said during a conference Monday.

"It is important that the dialogue with Russia continues on the strategic control, on the nuclear standoff, on the climate change. It is very important that the meeting will take place. It will be frank, but at the same time, there will be a search for ways to engage with Russia more constructively, if they are ready," he noted.

The NATO official speculated that Biden would bring up the alleged destabilizing actions of Moscow during the meeting.

"I believe that President Biden will speak very frankly, calling Russia’s actions as aggressive on various geographical and other venues in a totally frank manner," the official believes.

The two leaders will meet on June 16 in Geneva. On June 5, the Russian leader said that he does not expect any breakthroughs after the talks, but he does believe that the two countries have common interests, such as ecology, strategic stability, and joint efforts on the resolution of a number of regional crises. He added that he hopes for a constructive meeting.

In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed that Biden intends to discuss opportunities to jointly reinforce international security and strategic stability, as well as arms control.