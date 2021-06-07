World lives in an era of completion by US, Russia, China — German foreign minister

BERLIN, June 7. /TASS/. The world lives in an era of competition by the United States, Russia, and China, and against this background, Europe must stay on guard not to become their toy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a panel discussion at the German Council on Foreign Relations on Monday.

"We live at a time of competition by major powers — the United States, Russia, and China," he said. "And I think that we, Europeans, must at least retain sovereignty so as not to become a toy in the hands of any party," Maas believes.

"It is important for us within the EU to become aware of our responsibility and our opportunities," he added.